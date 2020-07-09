Thousands of holidaymakers are flocking to the Bay, with one accommodation provider seeing his bookings jump by nearly 19 per cent thanks to Kiwi visitors.

Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park manager Mark Hales said the park had been busy since alert level 2 and the school holiday bookings were "pretty full".

"Just looking at the numbers, we were about 1000 more people this June compared to June last year."

Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park manager Mark Hales. Photo / George Novak

Hales said there had been plenty of people in motorhomes wanting a place to stay and visitors were coming from all over the country.

"I think it is because New Zealanders are not going overseas, they are travelling around New Zealand.

"People are also wanting to get out and about after being in lockdown for so long."

Papamoa Beach Resort director Bruce Crosby said he was pleasantly surprised by the 19 per cent increase in guest nights during the past month compared with the same period last year.

"Last Sunday night we had around 120 people on-site, which is a real surprise for this time of year," he said.

Waihī Beach accommodation providers were also experiencing a rise in numbers.

Owner of the Waihi Beach Paradise Resort Peter West said bookings were pouring in.

"We are pretty much fully booked in the short term, we are even having to turn people away," he said.

"It's great to see Kiwis wanting to take advantage of the unique laid-back lifestyle that Waihī Beach has to offer."

Waihi Beach Top 10 Holiday Park owner Ian Smith said their occupancy was up 6 per cent, with revenue doubled on the same period last year. Bookings for the school holidays were also looking very solid.

"Campgrounds along the Bay of Plenty coastline are the economic backbone for many communities, with our campground alone contributing $10 million in visitor revenue each year," Smith said.

"People are spending money and provided they receive good service and value for money, I think the trend is set to continue as New Zealanders continue to experience what their country has to offer."

Rotorua Top 10 Holiday Park owner Jared Adams said the park was "pretty booked up" for the entire July school holidays.

"We have done better than we expected or predicted," he said. "This is usually our quietest holidays."

Adams said there were quite a few people with campervans and visitors were coming from all across the country, including some from Rotorua who just wanted a night away.

He said he had also noticed an increase in mountain bikers.

"We're stoked ... the domestic market has grown hugely which is great for us."

Kevin Thornborough, co-manager of All Seasons Holiday Park in Hannah's Bay, said they had been busy.

"This would be our best July school holidays yet. We are almost at 100 per cent occupancy rate with our fixed accommodation but our camping sites are well up too.

"There are good forward bookings and that is really encouraging."

Thornborough said people were arriving from all over New Zealand, including "quite a few South Islanders".

He said people were making the most of campervan deals and were looking to spend their money locally.

Tourism Bay of Plenty's destination management plan provides practical advice and tools to help local businesses evolve to meet the increased domestic demand.

Kristin Dunne, Tourism Bay of Plenty's chief executive, said the organisation's plan to become a destination management organisation will now really come into its own.

"Covid in fact simply amplified why we have worked so hard to bring this destination management plan together," she said.

"We can't do tourism as we have in the past, Covid has thrown that into focus even more.

"We couldn't have foreseen what the tourism industry would look like post-Covid-19 and we had to plan for all scenarios."

Dunne said there was a surge in the number of people travelling domestically during Queen's Birthday weekend but they were unsure if that would continue.

"We are delighted to see New Zealanders continuing to support local and choosing the Bay of Plenty as their preferred holiday destination."