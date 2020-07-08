COMMENT:

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the region's long-term economic future.

We are a desirable place to live, we are a critical part of the country's logistics network and our food producing strengths will help feed the world's growing population.

In 50 years from now, the Western Bay's population could reach 400,000. There will be plenty of opportunities for businesses, big and small, to flourish.

But we need to start planning now for this future. Already today's local businesses are facing challenges caused by population growth, including traffic congestion, adequate housing for staff and enough industrial zoned land.

Last week, the three local councils and Government identified an estimated $7 billion strategy to address the issues of accommodating an additional 230,000 residents over the next 50 years. It covers zoning new land for growth, transport systems and developing new communities.

Questions the community needs to answer is whether the councils would be better off to amalgamate to deliver the programme, how the infrastructure will be funded and how communities will cope with the transition.

There will also be plenty of issues that cross council boundaries which will trigger questions of whether councils should amalgamate or whether new structures are set up at arms-length to political decision-makers to deliver the works.

If the region does nothing, and does not invest thought and money into fixing our growth issues, then we will likely end up like Auckland with a series of reactive, band-aid solutions.

Councils and Government are now investigating the fairest and best ways to finance and fund the estimated $7b bill. Council rates and road tolls alone are not going to raise enough money.

We must think innovatively about new funding streams and financing opportunities.

Decision makers will need to become master change makers, as a number of projects will likely face resistance from locals. It will require leadership to trust the community with the facts so they can buy into the problem and walk themselves through the solutions.

Key issues likely to face resistance include the role and function of the city centre, changes to Cameron Rd, and the likelihood of a third harbour bridge.

All of the necessary changes will impact on the local business community, both positively and negatively.

As the region continues to grow at a rapid pace, we cannot afford to do nothing. We must all be part of the conversation and voice our opinions in the early stages.

