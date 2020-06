A person has critical injuries after a car crashed into a paddock in Te Puke, south of Tauranga.

The incident happened on Te Matai Rd about 11pm, a police spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition, while another was treated on the scene.

Two fire crews were sent to incident to help police and ambulance staff.

Advertisement

No one was trapped in the vehicle, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.