A car has crashed into a tractor in Te Puke.

The crash happened on Te Puke Quarry Rd about 11.30am, a police spokeswoman said.

Fire crews, ambulance and police all headed to the scene.

The car came out badly damaged and was "undrivable", she said.

The road was not blocked and there were no injuries.

Meanwhile, another car has crashed into a fence on Oropi Rd.

The crash happened near Jacks Ln about 12.30pm, she said.

There was no blocking and she had no information on any injuries, she said.