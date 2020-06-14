It's hoped a new funeral home in Kawerau will avoid gang clashes over farewells in Whakatāne.

For years, Mongrel Mob members' funerals in Black Power territory in Whakatāne have raised tensions between the gangs, leading to physical fights on some occasions.

The most notable clash was after the death of senior Kawerau mobster Tahu Kingi in January 2017, when gunshots were fired at police trying to stop a roadside riot.

Black Power members congregated to meet a procession of 100 vehicles - many filled with Mongrel Mob members - following Kingi's funeral, spurring the riot involving rocks, sticks, and bottles.

A year ago, a brawl between Mongrel Mob and Black Power members started outside Kawerau Mongrel Mob member Norman Te Rangi's funeral in Whakatāne.

Previously, Kawerau didn't have a funeral home, meaning services in Whakatāne were the closest option.

Gateway Funerals managing director Bradley Shaw. Photo / File

Gateway Funerals managing director Bradley Shaw said gang strife wasn't the only reason the business was setting up a new branch but "it's definitely part of it".

"It definitely keeps you awake at night, that's for sure ... It's definitely not a nice scenario.

"At the end of the day we treat everybody the same regardless of what colour they wear," he said.

"It's just about trying to give them the best possible send-off, and unfortunately, we've had a few problems in the past and this will go a long way to hopefully solving them going forward."

Shaw "started looking seriously" at property in Kawerau four months ago and Gateway Funerals is now renovating a building purchased.

Gateway Funeral Services in Whakatāne. Photo / Samantha Olley

The new funeral home in Kawerau is expected to open by the end of the year and will include mortuary and embalming facilities but Shaw does not expect he will need to hire extra staff for it.

The Kawerau district, where 7100 people lived at the time of the 2018 Census, has its own cemetery.

The Kawerau District Council is also building a retirement village in the town called Porritt Glade, and selling units ahead of completion.

Shaw said the Kawerau community, and surrounding areas such as Lake Rotomā, had "been screaming out for a funeral home for a long time".

"We spend a lot of time out there anyway doing funerals ... and some staff live there."

Kawerau mayor Malcolm Campbell told the Rotorua Daily Post: "I couldn't care what they do with the gang members."

Kawerau mayor Malcolm Campbell. Photo / File

But he welcomed any new business starting up in Kawerau.

"Obviously, they can see there's a niche market here and there is a bit of growth ... so great. I certainly hope it's successful here ... It's another service and let's be honest about it: part of life is dying."

Police welcomed "any facility that is going to increase capacity and service for the people of the eastern Bay of Plenty region", a spokeswoman said.

"Police will continue to liaise and work with all whānau when and where required, to ensure the safety of them and the community as a whole."

Whakatāne mayor Judy Turner did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.