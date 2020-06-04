I have great sympathy for the promotion of rates freeze for local government because we know many people are having to cope with huge negative changes in their lives.

But the reality is that if the Western Bay of Plenty District Council had a rates freeze it would be based on their last rates demand.

Since then the changes in government valuations will impact rate demands this coming year, and at this time so far 73 per cent of residential ratepayers will get a reduction in their rates demands.

Government valuations reviews are undertaken by an independent organisation which local government cannot interfere with.

Advertisement

Individual ratepayers have the right to challenge their new government valuations if they are not satisfied.

However, what western ratepayers need to know is more than 73 per cent of residential ratepayers will receive a reduction under the new valuations.

This fact is certainly influencing my decision.

There is still time to look at the 1.89 per cent increase, as further work can be done before we adopt the Annual Plan on June 25.

For example, if we could collect the rates that are written off, we could bring this increase down further.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Western Bay councillor



Bias against POTUS?

Once again we are subjected to Bryan Gould's totally left-wing bias regarding US President Donald Trump (Opinion, June 4).

Having watched the riots and looting unfold, I cannot fathom where he got white supremacists into his column.

Advertisement

The vast majority, at least 99 per cent, have been black who are looting and fighting.

He may want to comment on the fact that every city being trashed is run by Democrats.

Of course, that wouldn't fit in what in my opinion is the biased left-wing rubbish he keeps subjecting us to.

Neil Harvey

Welcome Bay



Bypass delays

How many vehicles travel through Katikati every day?

The bypass has been put off again in favour of cycleways in the area.

Travelling through Katikati is terrible at any time and it can often take 15 minutes to travel less than 1km.

Wendy Galloway

Omokoroa

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz