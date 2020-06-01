A bus has knocked powerlines down outside a Mount Maunganui school.

Police were notified that a bus had crashed into a power pole outside Mount Maunganui Intermediate School on Links Ave about 8.15am, a police spokeswoman said.

She said the powerlines were covering a nearby pedestrian crossing.

There were no injuries.

The power company had just arrived on the scene, she said.

A person has commented on social media saying people should avoid the area if possible because the road is blocked.