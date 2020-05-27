

The National Party claiming to be the party of small business is, in my view, a complete crock.

For big business and greedy corporate mates, yes, but for small businesses, no.

Some available statistics indicate that National MPs' backgrounds in business and government is 44 per cent and for the Labour coalition 39 per cent, which is very close.

While not dangling a specific "small business" label, the Government has signalled numerous ways to assist business recovery, such as employment subsidies, options for debt relief, infrastructure investment and incentives for apprenticeships (male and female).

A real problem still bedevilling the New Zealand economy is the appalling decision by a previous National government to kneecap apprenticeship schemes, costing us at least several generations of tradies.

National has mainly nit-picked during Covid-19 and now I have little confidence in its vague post-crisis economic plans.

I am still extremely glad that this government is in charge of our recovery, not the alternative.

(Abridged)

Phil Hickling

Papamoa



Good time to change

It's a good time to change the 9 to 5 working day and put important tariffs on some goods to suit our situation.

Remove GST from food, introduce a capital gains tax on the amount above government valuation on homes, and reintroduce apprenticeship in trades.

Introduce a Kiwi car like the Germans did with the VW Beatle - designed and manufactured in NZ and all parts made and services in our country as affordable. New transport removing the older imports which are high in maintenance.

Reintroduce carpet, clothes and shoe factories. Increase gardening in areas that soil and climate suit to produce products that can be canned for long life that suits the African diet as well to help the starving in need.

Build massive glasshouses using thermal for all year growing of edible products as well as flowers and nutrients in our city.

Set up fish farms so it becomes affordable as a staple diet for all people.

Reintroduce NZ-made with modern transport and new links for more easy access to certain places.

Just a start. What do you think?

(Abridged)

G Shutter

Rotorua

