For 95 years, Tauranga's Coreen Gray's life has revolved around music. Now she has been given a Queen's Service Medal for her services to choral music.

"I was absolutely amazed when I was first told. I said, are you joking? I feel very honoured to have been given this."

Gray grew up in England and was born with a passion for music which she followed this through "the usual channels" getting a diploma in music and joining various choirs.

The passion moved her from place to place, and she spent time in the Channel Islands teaching music, singing and playing the piano.

She moved to New Zealand in 1961, "and continued with this love of music".

She was the adjudicator at the Te Awamutu Competitions to Kiri Te Kanawa, who was appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1982.

"Singing in Wellington Town Hall at the conference of the Women's Institute to a very large audience, that was a very great thrill," she remembered as one of the highlights of her life.

She was the guest vocalist at the 1986 Women's Institute Conference.

Gray helped establish the Tauranga Women's Institute choir in 1993, and was choir mistress and conductor.

Other standout moments in her life had been singing at King's College Cambridge in England as well as touring Europe with the New Zealand Dorian Choir.

She moved to Tauranga in 1980 and joined the Pāpāmoa Beach Women's Institute a year later, serving as president and was also secretary of the Tauranga Federation for two terms.

She also began volunteering as a singer and music teacher, which she continues to this day.

She joined the Oriana Singers in 1985 and led them until 1996, being a member for a total of 29 years.

Gray was a vocalist and accompanist with the Tauranga Civic Choir for 10 years which was one of the highlights of her life in music and she was made a life member in 2013.

"I've been very pleased that I can go on as long as I have."

Now, she volunteers as a singing instructor for people with dementia at Bayswater Retirement Village where she lives.

She also works with general residents to stage musical productions four times a year and teaches a singing group through the University of the Third Age.

Gray is a member of Registered Music Teachers New Zealand, an organist at St Mary's Anglican Church in Mount Maunganui, and a member and past conductor of the Te Puke Lyceum Choir.

"Music has been my life."