A big pat on the back is being handed out to all businesses that supported the Bay of Plenty District Health Board's (DHB) Covid-19 assessment centres.

DHB interim chief executive Simon Everitt said he wished to highlight the work of those behind the scenes throughout the Covid-19 response to date because the DHB couldn't do it without them.

"In a situation like this, there is a huge amount of work which goes on in the background which in turn allows the frontline operations to continue as seamlessly as possible.

"The people carrying out that work are so important because we couldn't do what we're doing without them. Everyone has had to work as a team."

The speedy establishment and smooth running of the community-based assessment centres (CBACs) in Tauranga, Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki, Kawerau and Katikati as well as the mobile services over the course of the response were indicative of this, said Everitt.

"It's a great example of the community coming together to support our health services.

"We have been able to set up the grounds, marquees, security and other infrastructure within really short notice periods."

Everitt also thanked all those who had similarly helped with ongoing support operations at both Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals.

"I also want to acknowledge those contractors and service staff who are helping support our hospital network at this time, be that through such activities as facilities work, urgent projects, or in other ways to keep our hospital services operating.

"All of this means that the public can be assured we're doing everything possible to have the appropriate services in place to help manage the impact of Covid-19 on our communities."

The future of community-based assessment centres

The numbers of people presenting to CBACs has reduced considerably during the past few weeks as a result of there being no active cases in the Bay of Plenty. As a result, the fixed-site CBACs are being phased out this week

The CBACs in Kawerau and Ōpōtiki will close on May 28. Katikati and Whakatāne CBACs will close on May 29 and the Tauranga CBAC will remain open until May 30.

If there was an increase in case of numbers in the region and a need to scale the CBACs up again, the DHB would do so.

Mobile assessment centres, including the kaupapa Māori units – Pahi Tahi and Te Puna Ora o Mataatua which service rural and vulnerable communities are continuing into early June.

People with symptoms of Covid-19 should phone their GP in the first instance for advice on whether it is appropriate to go into the practice to be assessed and tested.

Who are the locals that helped establish and support running of the CBACs?

Tauranga Racecourse, Roadsafe Traffic Management, Aegis Security, Bay Venues, Fulton Hogan, Tauranga Party Hire, Nitrogenx, Food 101, Modcom Portable Buildings Ltd, BOP Event Hire, Bay Venues – Baypark, Katikati Rugby Grounds, Tauranga City Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Johns Photo Pharmacy, Unichem Mount Maunganui,

Papamoa Plaza Pharmacy, Unichem Pharmacy Katikati Pathlab, Crest Clean, Waste Management, Traffic Management BOP, Stockland Fencing, Pak'nSave, Countdown, White Island Café, J. Dean and R. Manuel Security, Whakatane District Council, Office Max, Vodafone, PB Technology, Law Signs, Glassman and Locksmith, Coastline Electrical, Bon Bon Factory, Kmart, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming, Adamsons Pharmacy, NZ Police, Te Puna Ora o Mataatua, 1XX, Sun FM, Kawerau District Council, Delta Contracting, Opotiki Tau Maui, Opotiki Senior Citizens, Bridge St Café, New World Opotiki, Lowes Hire & Engineering, Pro Med, Bridge FM, Opotiki News, Opotiki District Council, Opotiki Pharmacy, Te Ao Hou Trust, Whakatohea Maori Trust Board, Ngaitai Iwi Authority.