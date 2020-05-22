A drive-in cinema tour travelling nationwide will stop in Rotorua and Tauranga.

Night Flicks Outdoor Cinema & Vivid Collective made the announcement today describing it as "the biggest drive-in tour which will be travelling the country screening classic and well-loved films from the safety of your own vehicle."

The tour will visit Whangarei, Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Rotorua, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Timaru and Invercargill with the possibility of further cities yet to be added.

Night Flicks director Matt O'Meeghan said planning for the tour had been under way since the announcement New Zealand would be entering lockdown.

"We found ourselves in a unique position to be able to offer an event that ensures attendee safety as well as something for the public to look forward to once we are able to go ahead."

Partnering with Vivid Event Production, an equipment hire company, the idea of a large Drive-In cinema tour came together, he said.

The tour will be launching with the opportunity to pre-register and guarantee your spot In the ticket queue. With the support of all the venues and local councils, event dates would be announced with tickets going on sale as soon as restrictions are eased on event numbers.

The venue for the Rotorua event will be confirmed when tickets are released.

Movies will be projected on to a large 33sqm screen with audio broadcast on a dedicated FM frequency, attendees will be able to tune their radios to hear the film's audio.

This will provide an authentic drive-in cinema experience, and also means that people are encouraged to remain in their vehicle for the duration of the film.

To ensure attendee safety, the tour has been designed to comply with and exceed the current Ministry of Health guidelines. Precautions include contactless entry and exit to the event, along with food and drink orders and delivery taking place in a contactless manner.

A number of handpicked films have been selected for the tour, with something for everyone, along with specially selected venues across the country including Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland and Classic Flyers in Tauranga.

Classic Flyers museum sales and marketing manager Cory Tyler said he was excited to see the first drive-in cinema tour coming to their unique venue.

"Plans to have the screen on our private runway with fighter jets on display around site this will be the first of its kind and great exposure for the museum."

Tickets for the Night Flicks Drive In cinema presented by ASB will go on sale as soon as larger events are given the go-ahead. In the meantime, people can pre-register and guarantee a vehicle ticket for a night of nostalgia from The Ticket Fairy website.

ASB is a naming rights partner for the event with head of Community and Sponsorship Mark Graham really excited to be supporting an event that was going to give people in the community an opportunity to get back out and look forward to events again but from the safety and comfort of their own car.

"Outdoor cinemas have been popular for a while in New Zealand but it's been a while since drive-in-cinemas have been around so we're looking forward to helping with something a little bit different," he said.

Also promoting the tour will be The Hits (NZME) as the official radio station.