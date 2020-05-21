The Acorn Foundation's 2020 preliminary funding round is currently open for applications, closing May 25 at 5pm.

This funding will be vital for many local organisations helping with their numerous business as usual expenses.

Acorn Foundation General Manager Lori Luke said simply keeping the lights on cost money and with the current shortfall of funding due to Covid-19, they were expecting a large number of applications this year.

Last year, the Acorn Foundation distributed more than $1.1 million dollars to Western Bay of Plenty community organisations as part of their annual distributions. Due to Acorn's Smarter Giving Model, which allowed donations to grow over time as funds are pooled and invested in perpetuity, the foundation is set to deliver their largest distribution to date in August this year.

Donors to the Acorn Foundation can either select the organisation they wish to support or allow the Acorn Foundation's Distributions Committee to determine local recipients based on applications each year.

This untagged pool of funding will be available in the current funding round.

Blue Light is a registered charity that received funding from Acorn's 2019 distribution. Programmes & Event Support Manager Wendy Robertson said Acorn Foundation distributions were vital.

"Unlike other funders, Acorn understands that the work we do in the community cannot be achieved without the back office functions of record keeping, reporting, administration, etc, and they are happy for their funds to be utilised in these areas."

The Acorn Foundation has also recently partnered with TECT, Tauranga City Council and BayTrust to create the Rapid Response Fund, which is currently delivering $600,000 to local organisations to support their increased demand and/or funding shortfall as a direct result of Covid-19.

To apply for 2020 business as usual funding click here.

For locals interested in helping with the on-going Covid-19 response, there is an online portal for contributions at www.acornfoundation.org.nz/ways-to-give/donate/donate-now.