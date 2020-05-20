Police are looking for Brodie Collins-Haskins, a man with Bay of Plenty connections.

Police have a significant number of warrants to arrest the 26-year-old for crimes including assault, possession of illegal firearms and supplying methamphetamine.

READ MORE:

• Rotorua police in self-isolation amid coronavirus scare

• Man in custody at Rotorua Police Station tests negative for Covid-19

• Premium - Covid 19 coronavirus: More 'knuckleheads' flee Rotorua police in lockdown

• NZ Police trialled facial recognition tech without clearance

Collins-Haskins is a patched member of the Mongols gang. Over the last two weeks police has arrested five people linked to this organised crime group in relation to serious drug dealing, firearms and money laundering offences.

Advertisement

He is considered to be dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him, please call 111 immediately.

He has connections throughout New Zealand including in Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Christchurch.

If you know where he is contact Detective Sergeant Andrew Stevenson on 105. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.