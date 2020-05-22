A Tauranga restaurant owner behind three local eateries has introduced an initiative giving diners the opportunity to donate money towards a meal for someone in need.

The Go Generosity initiative also allows other businesses outside the hospitality industry to offer the same opportunity for their customers to pay it forward.

Seventh Avenue Group's initiative was initially designed to help people in need by passing on quality meals directly from its three restaurants: Brooklyn Patio on The Strand, Neighbourhood Kitchen in Cherrywood and Rain Bar in Papamoa.

Diners can donate money when paying their bill and 100 per cent of donations received will be used to provide meals to those in need.

Advertisement

Now, Rohan McCloskey of the Seventh Avenue Group is encouraging other businesses outside the hospitality industry to sign up to become a Go Generosity member.

By signing up, businesses will be provided with the platform to be able to offer their customers the chance to pay it forward also.

McCloskey said his three restaurants had to close in level 4 lockdown.

"It was $0 in revenue we were receiving. That was a challenging time. We knew it was going to be a long road ahead. It was a little bit surreal," he said.

"But going through a tough time it makes us realise what is important. When you are put on an even playing field it makes us realise how we can help others."

So he came up with a solution to help others and launched Go Generosity for everyone to get involved.

Rohan McCloskey at the Brooklyn Patio restaurant has created the option to Pay it Forward, where you can donate money to buy a meal for someone else. Photo / George Novak

The initial pay it forward initiative started about a month ago in level 3 and has been operating for two weeks. But Go Generosity including all businesses launched this week.

McCloskey said the whole point of the initiative was not just for the restaurant businesses but for plumbers, electricians, mechanics and clothing stores to get on board as well.

Advertisement

"It means people are actually served as equals. People who can't afford to go to a restaurant are actually getting restaurant meals through someone else's generosity.

"That could also happen at clothing stores and in other trades."

The group has partnered with local charity Curate Cares, which provides them with names of people on their database who need help the most.



How to pay it forward with Go Generosity

www.gogenerosity.co.nz email hello@gogenerosity.co.nz

www.rainbarpapamoa.co.nz/page/pay-it-forward/ www.neighbourhoodkitchen.co.nz/page/pay-it-forward/ www.brooklynpatio.co.nz/page/pay-it-forward/