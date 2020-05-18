Bay of Plenty Sports and Cultural Club members have taken it upon themselves to help out those struggling financially due to the Covid-19 nationwide lockdown.

At the weekend, in conjunction with Bethlehem Four Square, the club arranged for 600 food parcels to be distributed at different locations around Tauranga and Whakatāne.

Club president and Bethlehem Four Square owner Harpreet Gill said club members contributed about $7000 between them to make the parcels available to members of the community who might be struggling. The parcels included staple foods such as fresh produce, eggs, bread and milk.

"We do it as part of the community. There are a lot of people struggling out there. The members are happy to be a part of helping the community.

Harshwinder Mann (left) Navdeep Kullar, Baljinder Singh Brar and Harpreet Gill organised free food parcels for the needy at the weekend. Photo / George Novak

"We got a really positive response from it, on our Facebook page we had a lot of positive feedback, there was not a single negative comment," Gill said.

Parcels were given out in Merivale, Katikati and Bethlehem. Gill said at times like this, when Kiwis were feeling the financial implications of the lockdown, it was important to support each other.

"I think it is very important to feel part of the community and that they are looking after each other.

"That's really important at a time like this, that they don't feel alone and there are people who can look after them. We haven't done too much but what we can do is a small effort."