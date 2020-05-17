A lucky Lotto player from Waihī will be celebrating after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in last night's live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Waihi & Toyworld in Waihī.

Powerball was not struck last night and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, in last night's Strike Must Be Won Draw, the jackpot was not won by a single ticket and therefore rolled down to division three.

The prize was shared by 103 players, who each took home $10,363. The winning stores and locations will be available online via MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should check their ticket at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

At alert level 2, all of Lotto's retail stores are able to re-open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe.

Lotto has also extended the claim period for winning paper tickets that expired during the lockdown, so lucky players will not miss out on their prizes.

This will apply to Lotto/Powerball, Strike, Keno, Bullseye and Instant Kiwi tickets bought in retail stores, that expired between March 26, 2020 and May 13, 2020. Players have until June 4, 2020 to claim these prizes.

For more information go to mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.