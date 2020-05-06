No new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes district yesterday.

The total number of recovered cases in the Bay of Plenty Health Board area is now 47 and another 16 in the Lakes District Health Board area.

The number of confirmed cases nationwide now stands a 1,138, one more than yesterday,

with two people in a hospital, one in Auckland and the other in Counties Manukau.

There are 350 probable cases, one more than the day before, and there has been one more death in the past 24 hours, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

The two new cases brings the national total since the pandemic began to 1488.

Bloomfield said another resident of the Rosewood Rest Home in Christchurch, who had previous health conditions, had died

Twelve people from the rest home have now died and the death toll related to Covid-19 in New Zealand stands at 21, he said.

Bloomfield said a review of relatives being able to visit dying family under alert level 3 was well underway.

One of the new two confirmed cases was a student at Marist College, one of the country's biggest coronavirus clusters, he said.

The low number of cases was encouraging, but Bloomfield repeated the message that the country was "not out of words" yet

The total of 160, 700 people having so far been tested for the virus since January 22.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website