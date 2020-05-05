Tauranga's Covid-19 assessment centre will not be open on Sunday.

The Tauranga Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) located at the Trustpower Baypark Stadium will be open as normal throughout this week and on Saturday but closed on Sunday, May 10.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: US President Donald Trump's staggering virus prediction

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Two negative tests before she died - devastated family of 76yo reveal heartache

• Coronavirus: Inside Sweden's unique and controversial approach to Covid-19

• Covid 19 coronavirus: The countries with no cases - still

The opening times this week are:

Monday-Friday: 9am-4pm.

Saturday: 9am-2pm.

Sunday: Closed

Advertisement

All those with symptoms such as a cough, with shortness of breath, a sore throat and a runny nose are eligible to be seen at the drive-through facility:

‌

All symptoms can be with or without fever. If you have your NHI number take it with you. If you are unsure if you meet the eligibility, call your general practice or Healthline for advice.

People are required to arrive at the drive-through assessment centre in a vehicle, and only with others within their bubble. Those who don't have access to a vehicle should contact their GP for advice.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

