Roadworks in the Bay of Plenty have resumed today under Covid-19 alert level 3.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says some essential state highway maintenance work has continued during the lockdown but all non-essential maintenance and capital project work was stopped during alert level 4.

Regional relationships director Steve Mutton says the safety of workers and road users is Waka Kotahi's top priority, and the agency is working with contractors on specific Covid-19 plans for each worksite.

"The transition back to on-site work will be different for every project, and the timing will depend on the nature and complexity of worksites. Some on-site activity will be able to resume straight away, but it will take time for some sites and projects to be fully operational."

Key Bay of Plenty projects resuming today

Bay Link project

• Construction work at the Baypark to Bayfair Link site.

Rotorua Eastern Corridor Stage One

• Work on State Highway 30 Te Ngae Road, focused at Puarenga Park for the Whakarewarewa Rugby Club access, installing the new water main and relocating services.

State Highway 2, Waihī to Ōmokoroa

• Works on the installation of safety improvements.

Waka Kotahi expects to be able to provide more detail on individual projects over the next week.

Maintenance work will also resume across the Bay of Plenty to make the most of reduced traffic levels.

Mutton said work at alert level 3 would not look like pre-pandemic work.

"A range of new measures will need to be in place, including restricted access to sites, requirements for workers to maintain physical distancing, and the use of additional protective clothing.

"At all Waka Kotahi sites, crews will go through a Covid-19 induction and learn the new practices and protocols [for that site/project] to keep them, the surrounding community and road users safe.

"Crews will form small working 'bubbles' who will stick together throughout the day while maintaining safe social distance, and where they are working away from home, will also share accommodation and travel bubbles.

"We are committed to getting New Zealand moving again, but we will not compromise on the safety of road workers or of road users."

Traffic queue at Matapihi, Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

He encouraged people driving through worksites to be patient, cautious and comply with all temporary speed limits to keep workers safe.

"These people are stepping outside of their bubbles to do vital work to keep all of us safe. Please be careful, be kind and do your part to ensure they make it home safe at the end of the day."

