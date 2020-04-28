COMMENT

Locals champing at the bit to get out of the house have embraced the loosening of restrictions at alert level 3.

Yesterday saw hundreds of locals flocking to newly reopened takeaway and cafe outlets, as well as hitting popular beaches and parks that could only be accessed by those within walking distance for the past five weeks.

Thousands of people were out and about across the country, making the most of their new-found freedom and basking in the first steps towards restoring normality.

But I fear that moving forward some people, nationwide, might now see the move to alert level 3 as a thumbs-up to getting our freedom back to do what we want, where we want, when we want, that is not the case.

We are still seeing new cases of Covid-19 every day and while that number has been trending low enough for the Government to allow restrictions to ease, now is not the time to become complacent.

New Zealand has been praised worldwide for its strong and fast reaction to Covid-19. Our lockdown restrictions have been among the most severe in the world.

While tough and not without significant consequences economically, the response of our government and its officials has without a doubt saved countless lives and prevented a total overload of our health system.

Because of this and the compliance of most Kiwis, our country is now in the near-unique position to eliminate the virus in our communities.

But the sacrifices made during alert level 4 will all be for nought if people flout the restrictions at level 3.

Yes, people can slightly extend their bubbles and walk their dogs on the other side of town but the overarching advice is clear — continue to stay home.

We could be in a position to be able to move freely within our country in two weeks' time, only if people are vigilant.

The lockdown has been crippling for our economy but imagine the damage that will be done if in two weeks' time, instead of being able to spend money and kickstart our economy again, we have to go back to level 4 because people did not abide by the rules.

We know it is hard; people miss their extended families and are getting cabin fever staring at the same four walls but we are all in this together.

Now is the time to harness that plucky, can-do Kiwi attitude and prove to the rest of the world what the underdog can achieve.

New Zealand has been on the right side of history for so many issues; let's make sure coronavirus is one of them.

Kia Kaha New Zealand.

