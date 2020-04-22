Covid 19 testing of 250 seasonal workers will begin in Te Puke starting tomorrow after a confirmed case in an accommodation setting.

As part of the response to eliminate the spread of Covid 19, the Bay of Plenty District Health Board will begin testing for a group of approximately 250 seasonal workers in Te Puke from tomorrow.

These seasonal workers are associated with a recent confirmed case through an accommodation setting.

Bay of Plenty DHB Interim chief executive officer Simon Everitt said in a statement this was part of the Ministry of Health's approach to offer testing more widely to specific groups or settings that may be identified at higher risk, helping determine if there is any community spread.

Advertisement

Everitt said there was no evidence that the group had been exposed and there has been no illness reported in the group.

"However, offering testing to all these seasonal workers will help provide assurance to them and the wider community, and ensure that there are no undetected community cases."

The recent confirmed case did not work in a post-harvest facility and the close contacts of this person have been identified and are currently in isolation.

The seasonal workers staying in the accommodation are not considered to be close contacts.

Assessment and testing will start tomorrow through a temporary assessment clinic that will be set up within the accommodation.

Bay of Plenty DHB Interim chief executive officer Simon Everitt says the testing is precautionary. Photo / Supplied

It will only be for the people staying there.

Everitt said they were working with Toi Te Ora Public Health who had said the group will not need to be off work.

If anyone had possible Covid 19 symptoms they would be required to stay off work until they receive the results of their test and the further advice.

Advertisement

"We are working closely with the group's employers and associated industry organisations, to ensure appropriate wraparound support services are available for them, before and after the testing."