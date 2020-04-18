The number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area rose by one case today.

As of 1pm today there were 45 confirmed and probable cases in the Bay of Plenty.

The Bay of Plenty DHB covers Tauranga and Whakatāne.

Lakes DHB cases dropped from 16 to 15 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health, meaning at least one "probable case" was later found to be negative.

Today the number of cases has again risen to 16 in the Lakes DHB area.

There were 13 new cases of Covid-19 nationwide, the Ministry of Health confirmed this afternoon.

The nation's death toll from coronavirus is still at 11.

In total, there have been 1422 coronavirus cases in New Zealand. Twenty people are in hospital - three in ICU with two in a critical condition.

827 people have recovered.

There are still 16 significant clusters and more previously unknown infections have been linked to clusters.