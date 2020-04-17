

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area did not rise today - again.

As of 9am today there were 44 confirmed and probable cases in the Bay of Plenty.

Toi Te Ora confirmed there were now 43 cases in the Western Bay of Plenty and one in the Eastern Bay.

Of those, 30 people had recovered - one more than yesterday.

The Bay of Plenty DHB covers Tauranga and Whakatāne.

Lakes DHB cases dropped from 16 to 15 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health, meaning at least one "probable case" was later found to be negative.

Today that number of cases stays the same for the third day in a row.

Toi Te Ora confirmed there were 10 cases in Rotorua and five in Taupō.

Nine people in the Lakes DHB area have recovered.

On Thursday there were 66 swab tests carried out from Lakes DHB.

There were 55 at the Rotorua test site and 11 in Taupō. There have been 1078 swab tests so far.

Tests performed in a clinical setting are not included in these figures and that data is not held by Lakes DHB.

There are two new deaths and eight new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand Director of Public Health, Caroline McElnay confirmed today.

The nation's death toll from coronavirus is now 11.

One of the new deaths happened in Waikato Hospital - a man in his 90s who died yesterday.

He was admitted on Saturday night "very unwell". His infection was linked to the Matamata cluster.

A woman in her 80s died in Burwood Hospital and was among the group moved from Rosewood rest home, one of New Zealand's clusters. Seven people from Rosewood have now died. Five other cases who remain stable in hospital.

McElnay said they were aware there could be more deaths from the group from Rosewood as they were frail and vulnerable and could deteriorate quickly.

"We're not out of the woods yet."

An Invercargill man who died this week had links to the Bluff wedding cluster of cases of the pandemic. McElnay said the Ministry of Health was still investigating whether the man had died from Covid-19.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

In total, there have been 1409 coronavirus cases in New Zealand. Fourteen people are in hospital - three in ICU with two in a critical condition.

There are still 16 significant clusters and more previously unknown infections have been linked to clusters. On Thursday, 4241 tests were processed.