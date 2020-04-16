Guidance on how forestry companies can open safely at Covid-19 Alert Level 3 will be in place by Monday, according to the Forest Industry Safety Council.

FISC National Safety Director Fiona Ewing said in a statement today the guidance had been developed with strong input from industry and provided clear and detailed advice on how forestry companies could work in a way that prevents the spread of the virus.

"It covers all types of operations across the forestry supply chain, from planting, to harvesting, to transport and port operations.



"The focus is on helping forestry companies apply the key public health controls – like distancing and hygiene – in their everyday work," Ewing said.

"We've been working with businesses across the sector, with Ministry for Primary Industries and with WorkSafe to prepare this guidance."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday that businesses including forestry would be able to operate at Alert Level 3 if they were able to do so in a 'safe' way that manages the risks of spreading the virus.



Ewing said it was important that forestry companies had the information they needed to get back up and running as soon as the country moved to Alert Level 3.

"It's essential that when we get back to work we do this in a way that manages the risk of spreading the virus because no one wants another outbreak where people get sick or the country has to go back into full lock-down."

Ewing said, under Alert Level 3, businesses over five employees may be required to register with MPI and they were awaiting clarification on this.

"These protocols will support any registration process."

The guidance will be circulated on the Safetree website and Facebook pages on Monday and will also be shared with industry through the associations that have made considerable contribution to the effort to produce this document.