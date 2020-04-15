So we are now being informed that key infrastructure projects are in limbo (News, April 11) but several matters covered in the article seem to require comment.

It's time Tauranga City Council seriously considers biting the bullet and borrowing more to invest in the city's future by way of essential infrastructure projects such as the Waiari Water Scheme.

No doubt this will result in regrading the city debt along with an increase in interest payable but interest rates would still be significantly less than they were 10 years ago. Tauranga ratepayers cannot, in these difficult times, afford increased rates.

Even more surprising was to be informed about 300 council projects are in progress and I would be suggesting that a large number of them could quite easily be delayed or stopped altogether.

I look forward with interest to all city council staff being placed on reduced pay like many others in the community. (Abridged)

Mike Baker

Bethlehem



Illegal drugs



I read with interest Cira Olivier's article regarding the flow of illegal drugs during lockdown ( News, April 13 ).

It highlighted the issue with drugs and people's dependence on them.

Advertisement

It also showed how dependence on all drugs is not good for the individual or society in general.

Why then would this government want to decriminalise another drug (cannabis) knowing that one in 15 people have the addictive gene? The numbers of addicted individuals will soar.

I have heard and read most of the arguments for decriminalising and I still say they are putting the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff. If society believes that the government will instead provide sufficient mental facilities to help those affected they are dreaming.

W Keen

Pyes Pa



Safer layout



The new road layout on Ngati Rd near Otumoetai Intermediate has taken out a lot of carparks.

This is a good thing. Using the road to improve commuting by bike, bus and car is a better use of the road compared to car parking. Let's do it elsewhere to prove a safe and fast biking and bus network across the city.

I hope Tauranga City Council is taking advantage of the government's Innovating Streets for People pilot fund.

Meg Graeme

Tauranga

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Advertisement

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz