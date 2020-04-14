Re Bill English's take on New Zealand's recovery (

).

In my opinion, politicians should note the devastating results of the Rogernomics debacle of the 1980s forced on us.

This was an unnecessary, destructive concept and era that made thousands homeless and jobless.

We were given no help at all to recover, this took years to recover from, if we ever did fully. It's like what is happening now ...

Instead of trying to destroy farming maybe they realise it's time to encourage farming, realise the fact we grow the best food in the world. This is still is our richest asset.

The world needs food. It's time to realise how volatile tourism etc can be.

Globalisation doesn't work. It's time to start looking after ourselves.

NZ viewed the world, especially China, through rose-tinted glasses.

Check the 1960s - the Holyoake strategy. This country was debt-free, we made most of our own quality goods, had practically zero unemployment,

we never needed to lock our doors. Definitely Godzone.

We could be again. We don't need hare-brained politicians with brainless new academic schemes that don't work.

Get back to the basics. (Abridged)

C Humphreys

Katikati





I am out on a walk in my suburb on Good Friday when passed by a Bay Hopper bus, which pulls into the bus stop just ahead of me and waits a few minutes before departing.



It is empty (no surprise there, they usually are) apart from the driver and there are no persons waiting to board at the bus stop.

Consider, travel around the city during lockdown is permitted only for essential purposes, such as visiting the supermarket, or the pharmacy and this is Good Friday.

No supermarkets or pharmacies are open, so why is the bus service still operating?

And this in a city that faces a plus 12 per cent rates increase.

Message to Tauranga City Council and BOP Regional Council: Stop wasting our money.

Alan Dickson

Tauranga

