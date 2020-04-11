When others were stocking up on groceries before the lockdown, Nikki Wilson was stocking up on craft supplies.

"I went to The Warehouse and got a whole heap of PVA glue and 200 pieces of paper and I thought that would last six months."

The Wilsons are one of many Bay of Plenty families channelling their energy to arts and crafts during Covid-19 alert level 4.

Toby (4) and Mya Wilson (7) having fun with the giant egg basket they made. Photo / Supplied

Mya, 7, and Toby, 4, spent four days making a giant egg basket for Easter at their Tauranga home.

It entailed painting, colouring, weaving and paper mache in the front yard on the grass but by Easter Saturday, the masterpiece was complete.

Mya has been missing her friends the most but has video calling them for drawing sessions.

"They have been drawing together, watching each other and then waiting to show each other what they've done."

Meanwhile, at Pyes Pa, the Moriartys coloured the brickwork of their house on Easter Friday.

'The little kids walking past on their teddy bear hunt think it's an Easter house," mother-of-three Carla Moriarty said.

The chalk idea was her husband's and all five family members took part.

Moriarty family home coloured in with chalk at Pyes Pa. Photo / Supplied

"We just wanted something for them [the children] to do to keep them entertained and it was really nice and sunny outside. So it was a good way to off their devices."

The lockdown has been the longest time all five have been together in "a while" because Moriarty's eldest child goes to boarding school.

"At first I thought 'how's this going to go?' But it's actually been quite good," Carla Moriarty said.

In Rerewhakaaitu, south of Rotorua, families have been making and putting up signs to thank essential service workers.

Resident Charlotte Mogg said the signs "keep popping up around the district".

"We're touched by how the community have come together. Our local postie 'Dobby' is a legend, he's been delivering food boxes and essentials like bread and milk to our community."

Emily and Tom Mogg and Catrin Evans (centre) with a sign in Rerewhakaaitu thanking essential workers. Photo / Supplied

Rerewhakaaitu signs thanking essential workers. Photo / Supplied

The first sign she saw was photographed and put on the rural community's Facebook page a week before Easter.

"Our community page is always active and is a great way for us all to keep in touch, especially during lockdown. Everyone has been showing their appreciation on the page and how the signs have put a smile on their faces," Mogg said.

