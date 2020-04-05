Tauranga rest homes will be blowing their candle budget through lockdown as staff go "above and beyond" to make their isolated residents' birthdays shine. Caroline Fleming finds out how some seniors are celebrating while in isolation.

Zoe Creek was going for a walk in Bethlehem when she came across two people waving a huge sign across the road from Bethlehem Views Retirement Village.

Coralie's daugher and son-in-law with their homemade birthday sign. Photo / Supplied

The sign said in bold letters 'Happy Birthday Coralie' and a chuffed, newly 96-year-old was on the balcony of her room smiling ear-to-ear.

Creek discovered Coralie was spending her first birthday away from her family in lockdown, so her daughter and son-in-law snuck out with a sign to wish her happy birthday from across the road.

Creek said the gesture was a neat idea and took photos.

Village manager Rachel Dadson, who requested Coralie's last name not be used, said the birthday girl had been "blown away" by the gesture and even got a little emotional after seeing the sign.

The village had been working hard to make sure the residents' birthdays were not forgotten, she said.

Coralie was treated to a "day of celebration", where she sat her in special chair, wore a crown, had a birthday cake and sung songs with her fellow residents, she said.

"She had a fabulous day."

Jean Wilson shared the same birthday and was also treated at The Avenues Carehome in central Tauranga.

Jean Wilson in her room at The Avenues. Photo / Supplied

The 93-year-old's birthday had always been a "big celebration" as her 9 children often travelled from all corners of the world to see her for it.

This year, things were different so her daughter Marilyn Liddington reached out to the rest home to see if they could do anything.

Wilson was woken by staff signing Happy Birthday outside her room window on the morning of the big day.

Jean Wilson and her daughter always liked to celebrate in style. Photo / Supplied

She was treated to Devonshire morning tea with scones and cakes and given her favourite Seafood Chowder for lunch.

The staff arranged for her to Facetime her many children and finished her day with a birthday cake for her and other residents to share.

Liddington said she and her siblings were "so impressed" at how the staff went that "extra mile" during such a busy time.

Jean Wilson's daughter speaking to her through the fence before lockdown. Photo / Supplied

Before lockdown began, Liddington and her sister spoke to their mother through the fence and let her know that hopefully something would be done for her birthday.

"It was really hard for us, her birthday was always a special occasion for all of us."

She said they were beyond thrilled to know she was still "spoilt" while the country was locked down.