The number of Covid-19 cases in the Bay of Plenty rose by three today, as New Zealand recorded its highest single daily rise.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there were 89 new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 797.

Ninety-two people have recovered.

According to information on the Ministry of Health website, the number of current Bay of Plenty cases rose to 21, from 18 yesterday. All were in the Western region, encompassing Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty district.

The Lakes area, including Rotorua and Taupō districts, remained at 11 confirmed and probable cases.

The Eastern Bay, which recorded its first case on Wednesday, still only has one case, according to a breakdown provided by Toi Te Ora Public Health.

The Western Bay has 20 cases, Rotorua 7 and Taupō 4.

There are no clusters of more than 10 connected cases in either region. The number of cases in a cluster lined to a St Patrick's Day celebration in Matamata has risen to 41, with 9 new in the last 24 hours.

The district health board regions with the most cases were Southern, Waikato, Auckland and Waitemata.

Bloomfield said it would be another week before the nationwide lockdown will have an observable effect on the national numbers.

• Additional reporting NZ Herald