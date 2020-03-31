The Matapihi Bridge Walkaway has been closed until further notice due to concerns about being too narrow.

The Tauranga City Council announced that the closure was to stop the spread of Covid-19 as the walkway's average width was 1.5m.

This was too narrow for people to maintain the Government advised safe physical distance of 2m.

A 'one on, one off' system was considered, but due to its length and the curvature of the bridge, people would be unable to see who was crossing from the other side.

Council would like to remind people that when they are outside of their home they must keep a 2m distance from other people at all times.

Check for others before using narrow walkways, tracks or bridges and give way when possible.