Toi Te Ora Public Health today announced there are 11 confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in the Lakes District Health Board area, and 15 in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area.

Broken down by region, this means there are 13 cases in the Western Bay of Plenty, two in Tauranga, seven in Rotorua, and four in Taupō.

There are no cases in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

The Lakes DHB said on their Facebook page they had previously not been given information on how many cases were in each territorial authority "unless there was a special reason to identify locations".

Advertisement

However, Toi Te Ora had today decided it was necessary to provide a breakdown for public distribution, they said.

"As such, we can now publicly state there are 7 cases in Rotorua District and 4 in Taupo District."

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board said yesterday there would be a "no-visitor" policy put in place for Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals, "as per the Government's directive".

BOPDHB Incident Management Team Controller Bronwyn Anstis said in any "exceptional case" where a visitor was allowed, "appropriate screening will take place before they are allowed to enter the facility to ensure they are well".

"This measure, as with all current Covid-19-related measures, is to ensure the safety of patients and staff by minimising avoidable contact and the potential for spread."