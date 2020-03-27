Community spirits were high and queues were manageable at coronavirus triages in the Bay of Plenty this week.

At the Tauranga Racecourse-based triage, 153 people came on Tuesday, 171 on Wednesday and 119 on Thursday.

In Whakatāne, a total of 99 people were on site on Wednesday and 79 on Thursday.

Bay Of Plenty District Health Board community based health services team lead Joe Bourne said community queues have been manageable and not massive.

Advertisement

"Our teams have reported the great community spirit being shown by all those attending," Bourne said.

The drive-through assessment centres have been set-up to help people who are unwell with Covid-19 symptoms.

They are in place to support the healthcare system by keeping the virus away from hospitals and general practices.

Bourne said the "terrific community spirit" and response to the threat of COVID-19 seen so far made a huge difference to staff.

"We are in this together."

"As we go forward we would ask that everyone continues to be kind to one another and to please show patience and understanding towards our healthcare staff.

"They carry out their important work, be that at the CBACs or elsewhere."