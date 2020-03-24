A drive-in only community assessment centre for coronavirus Covid-19 opened in Tauranga this morning to help take pressure off GPs and Tauranga Hospital.

The centre has been established at the Tauranga Racecourse by the Bay of Plenty District Health Board.

The board said in a statement it would allow people with suspected Covid-19 symptoms to drive directly to the centre to be assessed.

It will be open from 9am to 6am every day.

A deliberate 'soft opening' was in place today to test systems and ensure it works well.

The centre has been set up to allow other medical centres, general practices (GPs) and the hospital to continue providing health services to the public without the threat of Covid-19 transmission.

The assessment centre is for people who are unwell; it is not a general swabbing centre.

People should only visit if they have an acute respiratory illness or a flu-like illness/infection with no other plausible cause for the symptoms than Covid-19.

People may be turned away if they do not fit this criteria, including people who are not acutely unwell.

Advice would continue to be provided through Healthline and written information will be provided while people are in the [assessment centre] queue where appropriate.

The board also asked people with existing chronic diseases and no Covid-19 symptoms to stay away, along with those with an infective illness not likely to be the virus.

People were advised to call Healthline 0800 358 5453 or their GP before attending the centre to check whether their symptoms meet the criteria for assessment.

Medical staff at the assessment centre will assess people for Covid-19 symptoms, test if appropriate and offer advice for treatment or referrals.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board interim chief executive Simon Everitt said it was important that people attending the centre stayed in their cars on arrival and followed instructions.

"We need to protect the health of both our healthcare workers and other people around us. We don't want people walking into the centre or using public transport to get there. If you are unable to travel to the centre, we will make alternative arrangements for you.

"Ideally people with symptoms will attend the centre on their own, or caregivers will bring any children who are unwell. People too unwell to drive will also need a caregiver with them, but that person will then need to go into self-isolation too, depending on whether the person is a likely case or not."

Everitt said we all need to unite against COVID-19 to slow its spread.

"We would remind people to wash their hands often, with soap, for 20 seconds, and dry thoroughly. Cough or sneeze into your elbow. And most importantly, stay home if you are sick and phone Healthline 0800 358 5453 or your GP if you have any concerns."

Symptoms of COVID-19

• a fever (at least 38°C)

• a cough

• shortness of breath.

These symptoms do not necessarily mean you have Covid-19. The symptoms are similar to other illnesses that are much more common, such as colds and flu.

If you have these symptoms phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or your doctor.

Assessment

Assessment for Covid-19 involves gathering information about a person's symptoms and history, with a minimal examination if necessary and a swab taken in some cases.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms or awaiting a test result should be self-isolating - staying at home and avoiding close (within one metre) contact with people or any contact that lasts more than 15 minutes.

Source: BOPDHB