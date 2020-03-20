A person who was on board cruise ship Celebrity Solstice when it visited Tauranga last week has been confirmed to have Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement he was one of the confirmed cases announced today, an Auckland man in his 60s.

The ship visited Tauranga last Wednesday, March 11. It's not clear tonight whether the man, or anyone else from the ship, disembarked.

He joined the cruise in Auckland on March 10 and departed the cruise in Dunedin on March 15 before he returned separately to Auckland.

The ship visited Tauranga, Picton, Akaroa, Port Chalmers and left from Fiordland on March 16.

As of midnight last Saturday, all cruise ships were banned from coming to New Zealand until at least June 30.

Ships already in New Zealand waters were permitted to conclude their itinerary.

The Ministry of Health said public health staff will be working with their counterparts in Australia, giving details of the activities of the passenger while onboard the cruise.

This was to assist the Australian health services in the follow up of contacts.

The ship arrived in Sydney this morning and any New Zealanders on board returning to New Zealand will be regarded as close contacts, put in self-isolation and monitored daily.

The ministry has said every person who was on the Celebrity Solstice who is now in New Zealand needs to self-isolate now and register online with Healthline.

They will be followed up as a close contact.

If any passenger has symptoms they should call Healthline 0800 358 5453 for advice.

56 New Zealanders on board cruise ship with four confirmed cases

The Ministry of Health says 56 New Zealanders were on board an Australian cruise ship where four people tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ruby Princess left New Zealand five days ago and docked in Sydney on Wednesday.

Three Australian passengers and one crew member were confirmed to have the potentially deadly virus.

The Ministry of Health say they are in the process of contacting all New Zealanders who were on board the ship. The advice will be to be vigilant and contact their GP or Healthline if they display any COVID-19 symptoms.

The cruise ship departed Sydney on March 8. Any passengers on the cruise, who had since returned to New Zealand would be covered by the requirement since March 15 for all travellers returning to New Zealand to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

Close to 4000 passengers and crew were onboard the Ruby Princess before it docked in Sydney and passengers were allowed to disembark.

The Princess Cruises-operated Ruby Princess ship completed a relatively short cruise around the Pacific to New Zealand.