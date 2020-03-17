Cira Olivier



Traffic signals at Burrows St may be switched on in less than a month and night works on 15th Ave this week will bring the finish that much closer.

Night works will begin this evening on 15th Ave and will last three nights until Thursday.

The Tauranga City Council said 15th Ave was a key transport corridor between the city centre and Welcome Bay, Maungatapu, Hairini and Ohauiti.

About 26,000 vehicles used it every day.

The contractor delivered a letter drop last week to properties by the worksite to give advance notice of the night works.

Work would be on the North side of 15th Ave outside businesses, working from the Ambassador hotel towards Burrows St.

The council hoped to turn on the traffic signals at Burrows St in three to four weeks' time.

The Turret Rd slip-lane will be closed off the same day.