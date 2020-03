A lane is blocked on Welcome Bay Rd after a crash this morning.

The crash between a truck and car happened between James Cook Dr and Kaitemako Rd about 7.30am, a police spokeswoman said.

There did not appear to be injuries, but the truck was blocking the road, she said.

People were working to remove the truck from the road, she said.

Advertisement

A Tauranga City Council spokesman said delays should be expected and drivers should be cautious.