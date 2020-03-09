The future of Tauranga's incomplete multimillion-dollar transport hub remains unknown for now, as the city's mayor unleashes his frustration at facing yet another problematic legacy project.

A review released yesterday into the stalled construction of the much-anticipated Harington St Transport Hub found its foundations needed to be strengthened.

The $24 million transport hub is one of the city's largest projects and aims to provide 550 car parks and 250 bike parks in the heart of the CBD as part of its facilities.

Mayor Tenby Powell, elected last year, said the project had a number of complicated engineering issues "that we are working through as quickly as we can with experts".

"We can't afford to get it wrong. That's the bottom line with this, literally."

A project advisory board consisting of Tauranga City Council members, council staff and external engineering experts has been set up to oversee the review process and provide guidance on the design solutions expected to achieve the best possible outcomes for the community.

Powell, who sits on the board, said he was limited in what he could say due to ongoing investigations but said he was exasperated by yet another hangover from the previous council.

"Frustrated is an understatement," he said.

Advertisement

"It is another legacy issue we have to deal with that we can't resile from. We will deal with it."

Powell said he was very conscious of the council's balance sheet and would be "vigilant in fighting for ratepayers in respect of not paying for these car parks".

Other legacy projects from the former council that have been plagued with problems or high costs include streetscaping in Durham St, Te Papa o Nga Manu Porotakataka and the Waiari water supply scheme.

Councillor Heidi Hughes said the issues surrounding the transport hub were "hugely disappointing".

"This all started before we got elected. We thought at least we can tick this one off and it's on the way but there are huge issues with it," she said.

"It's a real shame."

Hughes, who is also part of transport advocacy group Greater Tauranga and has long applauded the idea of the transport hub, said the entire council was "doing a lot of learning right now re some of these projects".

"There are so many things we want to do but we need to get the foundations right. We are going to be doing as much as we can for the ratepayers," she said.

Advertisement

"We've been handed this. We have to look back but we also have to move forward and sort it out. We are all committed to making sure that we get it right. I think we've got a good team. It's just these legacy projects pop up and it's like 'what?'."

Construction of the seven-storey transport hub, with two additional levels below ground, began in June 2018 but seismic strengthening work halted in May 2019 after Tauranga City Council was notified of potential issues relating to the structure's seismic joints. All construction work was suspended in September and an engineering review began.

Yesterday, the council confirmed that review found not only were there structural issues but foundation strengthening was needed.

The council's general manager of infrastructure Nic Johansson said detailed designs of potential foundation strengthening plans had been drafted and peer-reviewed by an independent chartered professional engineer. The designs were now going through the building consent process.

In a written response to the Bay of Plenty Times, Johansson said there was still no idea when the project was expected to be completed, or how much it would now cost at this stage.

"We're waiting on a peer review to be completed on the superstructure design needed to address the seismic issues identified last year. Once that is in hand, our expert advisors will provide costings for the foundation and superstructure changes required and a report will be prepared for the council to consider, by mid-year.

"That will determine the future of this project."

The peer review on the superstructure design is being done by an independent engineer.

Johansson confirmed the council had taken legal advice relating to the project's delay and would consider any potential action "if and when it is considered necessary and appropriate".

Last Wednesday the council heard the 2020/21 budget for the completion of the Harington St car park was being increased from $5.9m to $10m. This reflected updated estimates for the practical cost of remediation.