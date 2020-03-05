A person has been arrested on firearms charges after police executed a search warrant at an Omanawa property.

The armed offenders squad, alongside police, were undertaking a pre-planned search warrant on Omanawa Rd yesterday morning.

A 36-year-old was taken into custody following this and was due to appear in court today on various firearms charges, a police spokeswoman said.

She could not confirm whether this had any link to the double-murder incident that took place at an Omanawa property last month.