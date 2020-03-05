COMMENT:

Carnkworx in Rotorua has kicked off with thousands of visitors and world-class dedicated mountain bike riders descending on the city.

The event continues to go from strength to strength and it is pleasing to see sporting events like this providing a platform for elite athletes and those who just want to have fun - while injecting millions of dollars into the local economy.

The Bay of Plenty, as a region, benefits and Tauranga has long embraced the concept with major calendar attractions including the AIMS Games and the upcoming 2020 Garmin Tauranga Marathon to name a few.

Crankworx organiser Tak Mutu says it is "all hands on deck" for the popular mountain bike festival and ticket sales have jumped 15 per cent compared with 2019.

In the past five years, Mutu estimates about $22 million has filtered its way back into the economy. The week-long event, taking place across the city at Skyline and in and around the Whakarewarewa Forest, is more popular than ever.

I think this is to be commended and a great success story for all of the region and kudos needs to go to the organisers who have had the vision to run with it.

The Rotorua Lakes Council also provided $75,000 in funding for the event and is working in a facilitator role which in my view deserves a clap.

The Tauranga City Council operates in a similar fashion and last year fronted up with $74,000 plus GST from its operational funding for the AIMS Games.

The 2019 AIMS Games was expected to have a net benefit - once costs had been considered of $3.15m to the economy.

These events and the outcomes they deliver raise the region's profile as a great place to visit to compete or watch premium sporting competitions and this is something we should all be proud of and support.

This weekend Crankworx spectators and riders, including those ranked at the top of the mountain-riding scene, can look forward to the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza and the Rockshox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge tomorrow and the Crankworx Rotorua Downhill on Sunday.

I wish our local riders the best of luck.