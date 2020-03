A mid-morning car theft has resulted in the stolen vehicle being spiked and a man taken into custody.

Police received a report from a witness of a vehicle being stolen on Mangatoi Rd, Ōropi at 9.35am, a police spokeswoman said.

The vehicle was spotted by police shortly after and a pursuit began.

The chase ended when the vehicle was spiked on State Highway 36, 1km south of the TECT Park at 10am.

A man was arrested.