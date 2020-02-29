Thirty-nine Lotto players will be enjoying a boost to their bank account after each winning $26,117 with Lotto Second Division in last night's live Lotto draw.

Eight lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $35,771.

Two of the winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Greerton Lotto.

Tickets were also sold at New World Regent in Whangarei, Taradale Four Square in Napier, Village Post Temuka in Temuka and on two MyLotto to players from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.