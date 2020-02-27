State Highway 29A between the Baypark and Te Maunga roundabouts will be closed for the next two weekends.

The closures were in place to allow for stone column ground improvement work and will be followed by single lane closures on State Highway 2 to undertake night works.

State Highway 29A between the roundabouts will be closed from 11pm on Saturday until 5am on Monday.

The same closures will take place the following weekend from 8pm Friday March 6 to 5am March 9.

Advertisement

Detours will be in place along Truman Lane, Mangatawa Link Rd and the Mangatawa Interchange/Sandhurst Drive.