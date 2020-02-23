Bellevue resident George Fox was thinking it had been a while since a car had crashed through the fence at his property on the corner of Windsor Rd.

But the 89-year-old had clearly thought too soon, as yesterday a car crashed into the structure with a "terrific bang", yet again.

George Fox's fence was left battered after a car crashed into the structure on Saturday. Photo / George Novak

According to a police spokeswoman, the crash happened at about 1.22 pm. A St John spokeswoman said one person received minor injuries in the crash and was not taken to hospital.

Fox, who has lived at the house for "a good 50 or 60 years", said there had been numerous similar crashes during the years.

His house had escaped unscathed so far but his fence, pohutukawa tree and carport had all taken hits. Other incidents had seen drivers skid onto the footpath, narrowly missing the fence, he said.

While most people drove responsibly, he believed speed was the main factor in the crashes.

"You only need a little bit of rain and it gets slippery ... Luckily nobody has ever been hurt [but] it does worry me a bit.

"If they kept to the speed limit they'd be alright."

He said the driver in the most recent crash said they would get the fence fixed, but Fox had not heard from them yet.

"I shouldn't have to be the one who has to pay for it."

A police spokeswoman said police were investigating the cause of the crash.