The dry conditions may get a touch of relief today as heavy downpours sweep the Bay of Plenty.

A front moving eastward across the North Island today will bring heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms and localised downpours to the area.

The Eastern Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Taupō were all set to be affected with outbreaks

of heavy rain to western and central areas Saturday morning and afternoon.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface flooding and could lead to slips.

Rainfall rates could reach up to 40mm in some places.

A heavy rain watch had been issued for the Eastern Bay from 4pm today through to 1am tomorrow.