Police are attending a sudden death incident in Tauranga.

The incident is at the bottom of Sixth Ave near a walkway, a police spokeswoman said.

Police at the scene this morning. Photo / George Novak

"At this stage we don't have any further information on the circumstances," she said.

Multiple police officers can be seen along the Waikareao Walkway.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to the scene but were not required.