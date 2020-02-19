Police are searching for a Waikato Mongrel Mob member who has links to the Bay of Plenty.

Questo King, 34 has a warrant for his arrest and is 178cm tall of medium build.

He has links to the greater Waikato, Counties Manakau and Bay of Plenty areas.

He may be driving a grey Mazda Atenza, registration number MAJ378, and Police are keen for any sighting of the vehicle.

He is considered dangerous so he should not be approached.

People with any information on his whereabouts should call Police on 111 quoting file number 200131/2679.