Motorists travelling on State Highway 2 between Tauranga and Katikati are currently experiencing delays of around 40 minutes due to a work site between Whakamarama and Te Puna.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Bay of Plenty System Manager Rob Campbell said to minimise disruption to motorists works have been carried out overnight, however temporary speed restrictions were required during the day to ensure the safety of road users and prevent damage to vehicles, and this is resulting in delays.

"These summer works are part of the biggest maintenance programme the Transport Agency has undertaken for the last decade.

"We appreciate it can be frustrating for road users and local residents, but these important works help improve the road, increase safety and make everyone's journeys more enjoyable," he said.

Campbell encouraged motorists to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and consider delaying unnecessary travel, where possible.

"The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience."