Community leaders say it's "tremendous news" Tauranga is one of six host cities for the ICC Women's World Cup New Zealand 2021, with a semi-final to be held at Bay Oval.

Some exciting pool matches are yet to be announced.

The biennial ICC World Cup brings together top women's cricketing teams from around the world, including New Zealand, Australia and current World Cup champions England, in a round-robin style tournament.

The 2021 tournament which runs from February 6 to March 7 is made up of 28 pool matches, two semi-finals and a final in Christchurch at Hagley Oval.

All the games will be screened live on television

In 2017, the ICC Women's World Cup reached a global broadcast audience of 180 million and every indication is that the tournament profile will continue to grow.

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell said it was "tremendous news" Tauranga had been selected as one of only six host cities.

"We are delighted to partner with the ICC, our fellow-host cities and stakeholders to present a world-class sporting tournament, enabling our communities to experience the best in women's cricket at one of New Zealand's premier cricket grounds.

"We're particularly proud to be part of the growing global movement empowering women and girls through sport and recreation. This elite event provides us with the perfect opportunity to genuinely contribute to the vision of women's sport in Aotearoa."

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup chief executive, Andrea Nelson, said selecting the right venues was hugely important.

"We're excited to have Tauranga on board as one of our six host cities. Topping off several round-robin matches with a semi-final in the beautiful city of Tauranga will be a great way to kick off the business end of this global event.

"Our goal was to ensure all 31 matches will be played at the best venues, encompassing a geographic spread that ensured as many Kiwi cricket fans as possible get to engage with the tournament," Nelson said.

Bay Oval general manager, Kelvin Jones, said selection to host matches firmly put the cricket ground among the best in New Zealand and was another significant achievement in the life of the Bay Oval.

"After hosting Cricket World Cup qualifying matches and under-19 Cricket World Cup matches, including the final, hosting a World Cup will be an absolute honour," he said.

Jones said hosting large sporting events not only brought athletes, enthusiasts and fans from around the world to Tauranga, it also showcased the city to an international audience and builds local community pride.

It is estimated that the ICC Women's World Cup New Zealand 2021 will generate 9000 visitor nights and inject more than $1.8m of tourism spending in the city.



The full match schedule will be announced in March.