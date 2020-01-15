Emergency services are at the scene of a small house fire in Welcome Bay this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers were sent to a reports of a fire under a house on Tapuae O Tu Way about 7.20am.

She said the house appeared to be vacant and police were looking into the circumstances before deciding their next steps.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said a crew was sent to a fire that had already been put out under a house in Welcome Bay.

She said it was too early to say whether the fire had been deliberately lit. The cause was still unknown.