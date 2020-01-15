Police are appealing for help from the public to locate Scott Beattie, who has been reported missing.

Beattie, 35, was last seen on January 13 in Hamilton Central.

He is 180cm tall, of a solid build and was last seen wearing dark trousers and a dark shirt.

Police and Beattie's family have concerns for his wellbeing.

He may have travelled to Raglan, Coromandel, Rotorua, Whakatāne or Wellington.

Police encourage anyone who may have seen Beattie or has information on his whereabouts to call 105.